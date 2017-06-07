LeSean McCoy’s future with the Buffalo Bills will be determined this season

The obvious heart and soul of the Buffalo Bills offense over the last two seasons has been running back LeSean McCoy. Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2014, McCoy has put in two great campaigns since his arrival, leading the Bills run based offense to the rushing title in 2015 and into the top five this past season.

Despite this success, McCoy has not been able to lead the Buffalo Bills to a playoff appearance. Seeing a new influx of coaches and front office personnel this offseason in a rebuilding of the team’s off-field and coaching staff, McCoy could be witnessing his time with the Bills come to an end in the near future if he fails to help push Buffalo forward.

Turning 29 next month, McCoy is on the back legs of his NFL career. Heck, for a running back, 29 could even be considered his twilight years. For this reason and the lack of playoff appearances since his arrival, Buffalo could look to re-tool the running back position with younger players, capable of both improvement in the years to come and heavy workloads when needed.

Depending on both his and the team’s success in 2017, the Buffalo Bills and LeSean McCoy could be close to ending their relationship. Obviously, this would be a big move by the Bills, but one the team may need to make if they truly want to move forward with a new team, and a new desire to win.

The big thing for me will be how McCoy’s rushing stats help the team in the Win/Loss column this season. If McCoy is a main force in pushing the Bills up the standings due to his playmaking ability, then “Shady” may still have a future with the team. However, if McCoy is just putting up great stats that don’t help the team move forward, then it may be time to move on.

I know it may seem a bit counterintuitive, but Buffalo may need to make the move. After all, McCoy is no longer a goal line back. Cutting him and finding someone else capable of handling more of an overall workload is a path the team could take. No matter what happens though, 2017 will be a key year in determining the future of the relationship between the Buffalo Bills and LeSean McCoy.

