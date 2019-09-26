LeSean McCoy has full practice; Damien Williams remains out

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy returned to a full practice after his ankle limited him Wednesday.

But running back Damien Williams remained out with a knee injury.

It’s looking like Williams will miss a second consecutive week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McCoy, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson handled the running back duties last week.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes still is on the report with his ankle injury, but he has participated fully all week.

Tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder) remain out.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (knee), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (shoulder) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (Achilles) were full participants.