LeSean McCoy explains why he was benched to start Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It appears the LeSean McCoy benching mystery has been solved.

The Buffalo Bills running back didn't start in his team's Week 16 game against the New England Patriots in Foxboro after head coach Sean McDermott benched him due to a "private situation."

McCoy never revealed what led to his benching -- until his cameo Wednesday on ESPN's "First Take."

"The honest truth about that is I was late for going to the bus to the game," McCoy told co-host Max Kellerman, who asked the question. (McCoy's answer comes at the 1:30 mark of this video.)

"One thing about McDermott: He's fair," McCoy added. "I'm a captain, and he held me (to) full responsibility for it."

McCoy only missed one snap but didn't do much once he returned to the field, mustering just nine rushing yards on six carries in Buffalo's 24-12 loss.

