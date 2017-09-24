LeSean McCoy: It bothered me President objected to peaceful protest

Bills running back LeSean McCoy remained on knee or stretched during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Broncos in a change from what he’s done in the past and he confirmed after the game that his decision was a reaction to President Donald Trump’s comments this weekend.

“I can’t stand and support something where our leader of this country is just acting like a jerk,” McCoy said, via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW. “You know … angry, upset about NFL players protesting in a peaceful manner. A lot of people go to different areas and subjects but, in this country a lot of different things are going on where people are protesting in a violent way. If a guy wants to take a knee or express himself in a different manner… he has that right. The biggest thing is that it’s in a peaceful manner. You know, that really bothered me. I think us as a group, as a team, we wanted to display that, hey, we come together as a team and show to the world that no matter how different each other, person are, we can come together.”

McCoy also called Trump an a–hole on Twitter Saturday.

Several other Bills players also knelt during the national anthem on Sunday and team owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement on Sunday morning that said the team’s players “have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner and we all agree that our sole message is to provide and to promote an environment that is focused on love and equality.”