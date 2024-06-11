Lese, Littlefield earn Billy Lowe Memorial Scholarship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the region’s top student-athletes will receive an award in honor of a local hero.

Horseheads lacrosse player Zach Lese and Edison basketball’s Payton Littlefield are the 2024 recipients of the Forever2Six Billy Lowe Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is named in honor of the late-great Billy Lowe, a lacrosse and hockey player from Horseheads who sadly died at just 15 from a cardiac arrest while training in 2020.

Lowe was an organ donor and the Forever2Six Fund aims to inform, educate and honor the power of organ donation. The effort is to give life after life and honor the memory of Billy Lowe. Both Lese and Littlefield exemplify many other qualities and attributes that Billy did.

Both not only participated in athletics, each must posses a GPA of honor roll or higher and are registered organ donors. Lese, who received for lacrosse, and Littlefield for the all sports scholarship, were chosen by the Community Foundation on behalf of the Lowe Family.

Littlefield will attend Nazareth College to play women’s basketball next year after setting Edison High School’s all-time scoring record of 1,726 points. Lese scored 27 goals and had 27 assists and was a first team midfield selection. Zach will compete in men’s lacrosse at Mercyhurst University next year. The Lakers will become an NCAA D-I program starting next season.

For a special look and the life and legacy of Billy Lowe, you can watch out story from 2021 here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/forever-26-the-life-and-legacy-of-billy-lowe/

(PHOTO: Forever2Six Fund)

