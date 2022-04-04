Lesa France Kennedy Hall of Fame bio

LESA FRANCE KENNEDY

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida

Years on Landmark Ballot: 1

Lesa France Kennedy is the Executive Vice Chair of NASCAR and one of the most influential women in sports.

In her more than 30-year career with ISC (International Speedway Corporation), Kennedy advanced through several key executive positions with increasing responsibility including Secretary, Treasurer, Executive Vice President and CEO.

Kennedy spearheaded the revitalization of Phoenix Raceway, and the state-of-the-art Daytona Rising project at Daytona International Speedway. She also helped cement NASCAR‘s presence in the Midwest with the building of Kansas Speedway.

Kennedy has been honored by Forbes, Adweek, Sports Business Journal, the National Women‘s History Museum and is enshrined in the Cynopsis Sports Hall of Fame.