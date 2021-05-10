The Rams had quite a bit of turnover on their coaching staff this offseason.

Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley left to become the head coach of the Chargers, linebackers coach Joe Barry became the defensive coordinator in Green Bay, pass game coordinator Shane Waldron joined the Seahawks as their offensive coordinator, and a handful of others left for other jobs. The Rams also saw director of college scouting Brad Holmes become the General Manager of the Lions.

Turnover has been frequent since Sean McVay became the Rams’ head coach and McVay says the need to fill spots because people move up the ladder is a positive problem for the team to have. General Manager Les Snead said it is imperative that the team continues to train people on lower rungs so that they can continue to fill needs from within the organization.

“I’ve said to our group, ‘We’ve got to be a teaching hospital, where future bright young doctors want to get a rotation spot,” Snead said, via Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal. “You’ve got to train people to step up.”

The Rams have done a good job of training those people over the last few years and another winning season in 2021 will likely lead to further interest in hiring them away.

Les Snead wants Rams to be a “teaching hospital” for coaches, personnel executives originally appeared on Pro Football Talk