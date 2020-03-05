Les Snead: Rams not expecting to use franchise tag

Despite having a few potential candidates worthy of the designation, the Los Angeles Rams don’t appear inclined to utilize the franchise tag on any of their pending free agents.

Rams General Manager Les Snead said on the team’s podcast that, while plans could change, the team is not expecting to use the franchise tag.

“As of today, (we) do not expect to tag, but there is a window of time and ultimately because there’s a window of time, you may get some later data points that would say it might be best to use that tool in the tool box,” Snead said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., defensive end Michael Brockers, linebacker Cory Littleton and kicker Greg Zuerlein are the team’s four most prominent unrestricted free agents. While the exact amounts of the franchise tag tenders hasn’t been announced, the 2019 value for linebackers was over $15 million while defensive ends commanded over $17 million. Kickers were just shy of $5 million.

With an extension to complete for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and several other high-value contracts extended to Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald and Brandin Cooks already on the books, carrying a significant cap commitment with a franchised player could prove too prohibitive for the Rams at this stage. If they want any of their impending free agents back next season, they may have to allow them to first hit the market.

