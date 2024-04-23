Les Snead: Rams will explore potential trades up or down in Round 1 of draft

Sitting in the middle of the first round at No. 19 overall, the Los Angeles Rams are flush with options for Thursday night’s draft. They could trade up into the top 10 or 15 to grab a prospect they covet, someone such as Rome Odunze, Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu. They could also trade back if their primary options are off the board at No. 19, or if there are so many good players available at that spot that they feel comfortable moving down and still landing one of them a few picks later.

They could obviously stay put and pick the best player available with the 19th pick, which is very much on the table, too. Rams GM Les Snead confirmed on Tuesday that the team is keeping an open mind when it comes to the first round, not ruling out a trade up or down the board.

"Those three options are all as real as it can get as a reality, and we're going to explore all three." –Rams GM Les Snead on whether he'll trade up, trade back or make his 1st-round pick at No. 19 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 23, 2024

It’s hard to gauge which one the Rams are likely to go with, but it’ll depend on who’s available in the top 15, and who might be on the board at No. 19. Either way, it’s going to be a fun first round on Thursday night.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire