Les Snead “not concerned” with Odell Beckham Jr. fitting into offense

After the Rams announced their deal with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, thoughts began to turn to how Beckham will fit into an offense that’s been operating pretty well this season.

Browns safety John Johnson used to play for the Rams and he said the offense “runs through Cooper Kupp” while noting that Beckham’s “going to want that attention” as well. On Friday, General Manager Les Snead acknowledged that things will take some time to gel while brushing off concerns that it won’t come together.

“Not concerned but that’s still evolving,” Snead said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “We wouldn’t have, let’s call it, partnered with Odell if we felt like it was going to be a concern, but the chemistry aspect still has to evolve.”

Snead said that Beckham spoke to Rams receivers — Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, J.J. Koski, and Ben Skowronek join Kupp on the roster — before agreeing to the deal so he could make sure they were good with Beckham “coming to be a part of this 2021 journey.” The answer was a positive one and Beckham could join his teammates in the lineup on Monday night against the 49ers.

