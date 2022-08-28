Les Snead hints at Lance McCutcheon making Rams’ 53-man roster

Lance McCutcheon has been one of the most fascinating players of the offseason for the Los Angeles Rams. The undrafted rookie out of Montana State is making a really strong push for the 53-man roster, leading the NFL in receiving yards this preseason before putting up another great performance in the finale against the Bengals.

In order to keep him on the team, the Rams might need to reserve eight spots for wide receivers. That doesn’t seem to be an issue for Les Snead, Sean McVay and the rest of the coaching staff and front office.

During Saturday’s broadcast of the Rams-Bengals game, Les Snead said McCutcheon is “doing his part to make it easy” when asked about his chances of making the team.

He also said McVay loves receivers, so “it’s OK to have as many as possible.”

It’s not yet certain that McCutcheon will make the team, but it sure sounds like he’ll have a really good chance to. We’ll find out in the coming days with the Rams needing to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

