Les Snead envisions Matthew Stafford playing for the Rams into his late 30s

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just turned 33 in February, but his new team thinks he can be effective for plenty of years to come.

That’s at least what General Manager Les Snead said during an appearance on the 11 Personnel podcast this week.

“I don’t think we [made the trade] thinking two years,” Snead said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “Based on his age, you can legitimately think five to seven, eight years if you look at what Drew [Brees] has done. … With quarterbacks of his pedigree, a lot of these guys have played into their late 30s, for sure. So that was definitely the vision with [Stafford].”

Stafford started all 16 games for the Lions in 2020, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Time will tell if he’ll be able to elevate Los Angeles’ offense to heights it didn’t reach with Jared Goff behind center.

