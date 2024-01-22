Les Snead doesn’t expect Rams to go on spending spree when free agency opens

The Los Angeles Rams used last offseason to reset their salary cap situation, shedding some of their most expensive contracts by trading Jalen Ramsey and cutting both Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner. That gives the team some added flexibility this offseason, allowing Los Angeles to be more aggressive in free agency.

Even with nearly $28 million in projected cap space, according to Over The Cap, the Rams are unlikely to go on a spending spree when the market opens in March. Rams GM Les Snead told reporters last week that even with some more cap space than usual, Los Angeles won’t go crazy early in free agency.

“It’s going to give you the element of, OK, is there a possible unrestricted free agent that we haven’t really been able to acquire in the past? And it also allows you to, if you do make trades for veterans, you can take on their salaries. It gives you flexibility. I don’t think we’re sitting here today going, ‘Let’s spend all $40 million within the first hour.”

The Rams typically focus on re-signing their own free agents, which could include Kevin Dotson, Coleman Shelton, Demarcus Robinson or Ahkello Witherspoon this offseason. However, they’ve also made splashes in the past, signing Leonard Floyd, Allen Robinson and Ndamukong Suh in free agency.

Based on Snead’s comments, it seems they won’t be one of the biggest spenders, but he also didn’t rule out signing a big name.

