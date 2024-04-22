Les Snead has connection to QB Bo Nix’s family that goes back 30 years

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to make their first pick in Round 1 since 2016, and there’s a chance they could use that selection on a quarterback. It’s unlikely based on the quarterbacks expected to be available at No. 19, but Bo Nix has been linked to the Rams in more than a couple of mock drafts.

Interestingly, Rams GM Les Snead has a connection to Nix’s family that goes way back. Adam Schefter of ESPN shared that little tidbit this week, noting that Snead was a graduate assistant on Auburn’s coaching staff in 1993 when Patrick Nix, Bo Nix’s father, was the starting quarterback.

Should L.A. decide to look for a future successor for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who currently has no more guaranteed money on his contract after the season, general manager Les Snead could turn to a familiar face: Bo Nix. Snead was a graduate assistant coach at Auburn in 1993, when the school’s quarterback was Patrick Nix, Bo’s father. Patrick helped lead Auburn to an 11-0 record as a sophomore that season. Snead could go from watching one Nix make a mark on a team he was associated with early in his career to another Nix trying to make a mark on his team years later.

Schefter didn’t suggest the Rams will draft Nix or that this connection increases their interest in the Oregon quarterback, but he did note that one NFL general manager told him “there is an undercurrent of support for Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix” as potential Round 1 picks this week.

The Rams have Matthew Stafford under center for at least one or two more years, but after that, they don’t exactly have a succession plan. Nix could be the heir at quarterback after Stafford retires.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire