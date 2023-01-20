Les Snead believes there was silver lining in Rams’ injuries in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams certainly endured a ton of injuries this season, but Les Snead believes there were positives to come out of it. Despite the number of players that were sidelined, Snead was glad the Rams got to play some of their younger players more down the stretch.

Les Snead said younger Rams players getting meaningful snaps late in the 2022 season was "one of the roses of the many thorns of this year." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) January 19, 2023

On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams had Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and multiple offensive linemen miss significant time due to injuries. As a result, we saw guys like Cam Akers, Tutu Atwell, and Van Jefferson get more opportunities on offense.

Meanwhile, for the defense, Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson, and a few defensive backs missed multiple games. Greg Gaines, Jonah Williams, Michael Hoecht, Cobie Durant, and others saw more playing time due to multiple defenders being inactive.

Even with Sean McVay returning, the Rams are expected to make some changes to the roster this offseason after going 5-12 in 2022. Ahead of what should be an interesting offseason for the Rams, Snead was glad to get a better look at some of the younger players on the roster this season.

