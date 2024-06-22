Les Schwab Tires Amateur Open comes to Gearhart

The Gearhart Golf Links will host the Les Schwab Tires Amateur Open on Monday.

The open is one of two qualifying events for young women amateurs looking to play in the LPGA Portland Classic in August.

Only amateurs with a handicap of 0.5 or less are eligible to play, with the winner receiving an exemption to play in the Portland Classic. The second, third and fourth-place finishers will be given a chance to play in a July qualifier at Riverside Golf & Country Club in Portland, where they will have one last chance to qualify for the Portland Classic.