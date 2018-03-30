Les Miles wants to be an actor

Les Miles could be a really good actor. (Getty)

Former LSU coach Les Miles truly is one of the most fascinating people in college football.

The quirky coach has always been reliable for a great quip or facial expression. So perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised he wants his personality to extend into the acting realm. Yes, Les Miles, eater of grass, wants to be an actor.

“I don’t know that anybody ever doesn’t dream at one point in time, ‘I’m going to be in a movie,’ ” Miles told the Advocate in a must-read feature. “I don’t know how you don’t think that way. As a child, I wanted to be the president of the United States, wanted to be a head football coach and wanted to be an actor in a movie. We only get one go-around at this thing called life. There’s no do-overs.”

Miles, 65, has already made a foray into the film world. He played a police officer in a bit part in an independent film called “Camera Obscura” that was filmed in Baton Rouge in 2016. His latest gig is as a NASA employee in a film called “Angry Men” set to release later this summer.

We really want Miles to explain the mysteries of outer space to us now. He’ll find out how much screen time his role gets when he looks at an advance screening of the project.

“It was so fun,” Miles said. “I am one of the NASA chiefs. The engineers came to the chief and to the other contracting companies and said, ‘Wait to launch.’ They said, ‘We’re not going to.’ The engineers were right.”

Miles has been out of coaching since he was fired at LSU during the 2016 season and replaced by Ed Orgeron. He spent the 2017 season as an analyst for Fox’s college football coverage and plans to continue in that role. Unless he immediately becomes a film star and gets too big time for college football. It’s Les Miles after all. It could happen.

