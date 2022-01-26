Les Miles told Ja’Marr Chase he couldn’t play WR

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase…as a cornerback?

A guy by the name of Les Miles thought that was a viable course of action for Chase as he left the high school level.

Chase himself dropped the nugget during his team’s AFC championship media session on Wednesday, revealing that Miles telling him he couldn’t play wideout was one of his biggest career motivators:

“Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school. So that was something I always had on my shoulders…he thought I could play cornerback…I just kept working on my craft, kept focused.”

Fast forward to now, Chase is one of the five best wideouts in the NFL after a record-breaking rookie season and consecutive 100-yard games in his team’s two playoff games.

He’ll play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC title game. In the first encounter earlier this month, Chase put up 266 yards and three touchdowns.

What's something that motivated Ja'Marr Chase to be the player he is today? "Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school…" @WLWT #Bengals #LSU pic.twitter.com/e5699LnoE6 — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) January 26, 2022

List