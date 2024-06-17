Les Miles suing LSU over vacated wins during his tenure

Former LSU coach Les Miles is back in the news as he has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the university over the 37 vacated wins from his time in Baton Rouge, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Miles, who was fired by the Tigers in 2016 and last coached at Kansas from 2019-20, now has an official career record of 108-73. That puts him at a career winning percentage of 59.7%, just 0.3% away from the required 60% threshold to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The 37 wins come from the 2012-15 seasons when LSU was determined to have used an ineligible player in Vadal Alexander. Those wins were vacated in 2023.

Miles' lawsuit also lists the NCAA and the National Football Foundation, which manages the Hall of Fame, as defendants. His longtime agent George Bass said LSU "promised us help in undoing this injustice" and then "went back on its word." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 17, 2024

If Miles’ lawsuit is unsuccessful in getting the vacated wins restored to his coaching record, he would require a special exemption to be allowed in the College Football Hall of Fame.

