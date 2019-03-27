Les Miles: Rick Ross will perform after Kansas spring game

Will we see Les Miles on stage with Rick Ross on April 13? (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas football has gotten cool again with the addition of Les Miles.

A few years ago, it was unfathomable to think that Kansas would have a Rick Ross concert after its spring game. But now with Miles in charge of the Jayhawks, it’s not surprising at all to find out that Ross will play after the team’s spring game on April 13.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Miles even did his own Ross impression on Tuesday when he revealed the news.

Les Miles officially goes on record and talks about Rick Ross performing at the KU football spring game #kufball pic.twitter.com/NgWdMNnoF4 — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) March 27, 2019

Kansas basketball has boasted performers at its late night season-opening festivities. But this is a new step for Kansas football. And one that the Jayhawks hope is the start of a return to relevancy in both pop culture and on the football field.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports: