Les Miles out at Kansas amid sexual harassment claims from time at LSU | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

While the COVID-19 pandemic first started in December 2020, it has been a full year since life in America dramatically changed as a result. Over the last 365 we have fluctuated between total and partial lockdowns and closures, to full reopenings in some states. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was asked by CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook to reflect on the pandemic, exactly one year in, and asked what his predictions are for the future. During the interview he issued one warning that if gone unfollowed, could result in another surge. Read on to learn what he warned about—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Said It’s “Very Risky” to Pull Back on Public Safety MeasuresDr. Fauci explained that he is concerned about the new, highly transmissible variants that are quickly becoming dominant, and that they could undermine the progress being made by vaccination. "It's kind of a bit of a race of getting as many people vaccinated as you possibly can with these variants which are assuming dominance,” he said. “The news that's somewhat encouraging is that the vaccines that are being distributed currently in the United States, particularly the MRNA vaccines, do pretty well against that 117."He added that he is worried that relaxing restrictions prematurely, a la Texas and Mississippi, could result in another surge. “It's dismay. It's ill advised,” he said when asked about it. “What you really want to do is get the baseline very far down and then gradually pull back on the public health measures. But to just turn it on like a light switch and turn it off like a light switch is very risky."He added that much of the focus needs to be put on vaccination. "You really want to get the overwhelming majority of people vaccinated, not only for their own health and their own safety, that of their families, but the fact that they will then be contributing to this overall effect of what we refer to as herd immunity,” he pointed out. In the meantime, nobody should live in a false sense of security. "We want to make sure we don't generate another surge, which is the reason why it's no time now to pull back on some of the public health measures,” said Fauci. RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciDr. Fauci Says Here’s How to Avoid COVID-19So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.