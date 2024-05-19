LeRoy softball keeps repeat state tournament bid intact

May 18—ARCOLA — A 4-0 deficit through four innings against Tuscola didn't deter the LeRoy softball team on Saturday.

Neither did a 6-4 deficit entering the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Panthers three outs away from seeing a chance to reach the Class 1A state tournament for the second straight season come to an abrupt end.

Haley Cox became the latest LeRoy softball player to fill the role of postseason hero, with the senior delivering a two-run, walk-off double to secure a heart-stopping 7-6 win and advance the Panthers to a sectional semifinal game on their home field next week.

Fifth-seeded Tuscola (10-17) kept second-seeded LeRoy (30-7) uncomfortable for most of the game, seeming poised for the upset. But the Panthers, who placed third in state last season and returned their entire roster from that run a year ago, had other plans.

With LeRoy trailing 6-5, Cox stepped up to the batter's box after Molly Buckles drew a walk. What LeRoy coach Doug Hageman saw from Cox brought about a glint of hope.

"I made eye contact when she was waiting to hit after they walked Molly, and she had the biggest smile on her face," Hageman said. "That's just not a common reaction among athletes. She was prepared for that moment. That's incredible."

Lauren Bossingham, who scored the game-winning run, went 2 for 3 and was the only LeRoy player to record multiple hits. But Emily Mennega, Natalie Loy, Lilly Long, Laila Carr and Emily Bogema all drove in one run apiece, helping the Panthers pull off the comeback.

"The neat thing is it's been all nine of them hitting," Hageman said. "We just have a lot of confidence in all of them."

Khloe Builta threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits, and getting the win for the Panthers. Of the six runs she allowed, three were unearned. She struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Kinzie Cleland started and went six innings for Tuscola, scattering eight hits. Of the seven runs she allowed, only three were earned. She walked three and struck out three. Cleland was also vital at the plate, going 1 for 3 with two RBI, while Zoey Thomason was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Warriors. Addyson Ring also added two hits.

LeRoy will now shift its attention to play Milford/Cissna Park (20-6) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in LeRoy, with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

But the Panthers will make sure to soak in another dramatic postseason win for just a bit longer.

"Our girls answered back time and time again," Hageman said. "Just incredibly gutsy."