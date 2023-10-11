Leroy Roker, three-star safety from Florida, commits to Ohio State football

Leroy Roker, a three-star safety from southwest Florida, announced a verbal commitment to Ohio State on Wednesday.

Roker has been a fast-rising prospect, picking up a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes only eight days ago before visiting for last weekend’s win over Maryland.

A native of Fort Myers, Florida, he is set to become the second safety to join the Buckeyes’ recruiting class for 2024 with Jaylen McClain, a four-star from New Jersey.

The 247Sports composite rankings have Roker as the 1,285th-best prospect and 121st-rated safety in the nation in his class.

Miami and Iowa had also offered Roker a scholarship this month.

In six games at Bishop Verot Catholic High School this fall, Roker has totaled 34 tackles and intercepted two passes, according to MaxPreps.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football adds commitment from 2024 safety Leroy Roker