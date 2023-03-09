LeRoy Butler reveals who should be No. 1 on Packers' free-agent wish list
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler reveals who should be No. 1 on the Packers' free-agent wish list.
Former captain Jason Holder lifted a struggling West Indies and frustrated South Africa with an innings of 81 not out on the second day of the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.Thanks largely to Holder, the West Indies scored 251 in their first innings.
Yahoo Sports' Charles Smith believes the Bears are willing to trade down as far as the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Carson Wentz, Leonard Fournette and Kenny Golladay are among the notable names getting cut this year. Here are other players who were released ahead of 2023 free agency.
ESPN's Adam Schefter explained the purpose of the New York Jets' meeting with Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
With free agency right around the corner, Bears insider Josh Schrock makes his priority list for Ryan Poles and gives out predictions for how the Bears fill their many needs.
Cowboys fans may be surprised at where Cowherd ranked Dak Prescott.
The Jets will be releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year next week
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on track to officially become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens next Wednesday, but he doesn’t think he’ll have to wait that long to settle on where he’ll be playing in 2023. Teams can begin negotiating with players from other teams on Monday and the [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
The Packers, by all appearances, want to move on from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is at least exploring the possibility of playing for the team that was bought and paid for with Big Pharma profits. So if the Packers trade Rodgers to the Jets, what should Green Bay expect? With Rodgers due to make nearly $60 [more]
All of this should have been expected. If last week's revealing NFLPA player survey showed us anything, it's that a not-small number of team owners don't actually care about winning, at least not on the field.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
McIlroy’s hopes of returning to world number one took a hit in the first round
The Atlanta Falcons are viewed by many as a dark-horse trade partner for the Bears and the No. 1 pick. But if the Seahawks really want Anthony Richardson, a deal with Ryan Poles now might be their only option.
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has been adamant that the team will not be trading wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason and the team has made a move that makes it even clearer that Allen will be sticking around. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Allen’s contract in order to create [more]
The Bears have an interesting offseason ahead.
The Dolphins are set at QB, if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy. That is cause for concern. And it makes Miami's choice of backup imperative.