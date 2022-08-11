LeRoy Butler receives his gold jacket at 2022 HOF enshrinement
Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler receives his gold jacket at 2022 HOF enshrinement. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Steelers are waiving linebacker Ulysees Gilbert with an injury designation, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports. Gilbert is wearing a boot on his right foot. Gilbert, primarily a special teamer, entered the league as a sixth-round choice in 2019. He played only seven games as a rookie and four in 2020 before seeing action in [more]
Dalton Del Don examines the fantasy RB draft market, revealing five options he likes more than industry consensus, including why Saquon Barkley deserves to be a first-round pick.
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
Kyle Shanahan is not happy with the NFL's rule that prevents him from wearing certain styles of hats, including the famous "Shanahat."
Swarbrick held a live online chat for Notre Dame's alumni association Wednesday, during which he addressed recent developments with the Big Ten and how they could impact the school's ability to remain a football independent. The Big Ten's new media rights deals are not yet finalized, but the conference is moving toward contracts with Fox, NBC and CBS.
The Nets' reported first offer to the Celtics in Kevin Durant trade talks was, quite frankly, pretty comical.
"I've had some of them tell me, 'I'll see you on Tour again.' I said, 'No you won't.'"
The top two finishers at the 150th Open could now be bound for LIV Golf.
Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100 million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series.
J.D. Davis watched three pitches go by in his strikeout against Josh Hader in the ninth inning Tuesday night. Only one was an actual strike.
Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas react to PGA Tour-LIV Golf lawsuit.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ first depth chart is out and reads mostly as expected. But there are a couple of surprises ...
The high stakes of recruiting in college football means Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy had to leave, but we have to find a way towards reconciliation.
This is Matsuyama's second WD this season.
Shortly after a U.S. district judge denied temporary restraining orders for three of its members, LIV Golf released a statement. Meanwhile, Jay Monahan sent a memo to PGA Tour members.
Panthers CB Donte Jackson praised Baker Mayfield's trash talk, saying he's brought out the best of both the offense and the defense during training camp.
The Sixers have had a solid offseason as they reload for an NBA title chase in 2022-23 - but that offseason might not be done, and things could maybe, perhaps get insane. By Adam Hermann
Steph Curry was ready to leave Dodger Stadium Tuesday night, but was so happy he didn't.
World champion Noah Lyles confirmed his impressive season form by blasting to victory in 19.46 seconds in the 200m at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday.
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are battling for the starting quarterback job at Carolina Panthers training camp, but one of them has clearly taken the lead as preseason games loom.