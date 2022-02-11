LeRoy Butler, long-time Packers safety, elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Long-time Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is finally getting his call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Butler, in his 16th season of eligibility, was elected for enshrinement into the Hall of Fame among the eight-man 2022 class. He received at least 80 percent of the vote necessary for induction.

Butler, a second-round pick of the Packers in 1990 who played 181 games for the team over 12 seasons, was a three-time Hall of Fame finalist. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, one-time Super Bowl winner and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1990s.

Here’s the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s bio for Butler:

One of the most prolific defensive backs in the Packers’ storied history and among premier safeties of his era … Led the team in interceptions five times … Key member of defense that guided team’s resurgence that included seven playoff appearances in nine-season span … Helped lead Packers to three straight division titles (1995-97) and two Super Bowl appearances … Started at strong safety in three consecutive NFC Championship Games and Super Bowls XXXI and XXXII … Had seven tackles and one sack in Packers’ 35-21 victory over New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI … Intercepted a pass in every season but his last … Career stats: 38 interceptions for 533 yards … Only pick-six came on 90-yard return versus San Diego Chargers, Sept. 15, 1996 … Registered 20.5 career sacks and one fumble recovery for a TD … Selected to four Pro Bowls … All-Pro four times (1993, 1996, 1997, 1998) … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

– 38 career INTs

– 20½ career sacks

– 4x first-team All-Pro

– 1990s All-Decade Team

– Super Bowl XXXI champion

– Inventor of the Lambeau Leap A Hall of Fame career for @leap36!#GoPackGo | #PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/ipCjVYe3Cp — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 11, 2022

Brett Favre announced Butler’s induction at the NFL Honors show on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Butler joins Favre and Reggie White as the three Hall of Famers from the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI victory.

Story continues

From Favre: “LeRoy was a great leader and teammate. In professional football, great players have a knack for being around the ball and producing big plays, and LeRoy was that player.”

Butler is also the final member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

From former Packers coach Mike Holmgren: “LeRoy was a great player and team leader who I always knew I could on in any situation.”

Joining Butler in the 2022 class is Bryant Young, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, Art McNally and Dick Vermeil.

The class of 2022 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Canton in August.