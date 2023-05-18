LeRoy Butler among four nominees Packers shareholders can vote to have join team's board of directors

GREEN BAY – LeRoy Butler will be among four nominees to the Green Bay Packers board of directors at this year's annual shareholders' meeting.

The shareholders' meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 24 at Lambeau Field, rain or shine. The Packers didn't provide details on Thursday, but training camp will begin that week as well.

Butler is a former Packers safety and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. He originated the iconic Lambeau Leap tradition. If elected, Butler will be the fourth former Packers player on the 43-member board. The others are Johnnie Gray, George Koonce and Dexter McNabb.

Other nominees to the board are Laurie Radke, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, a 115-year-old, family-owned company in Manitowoc, and Christopher Stiles, chairman, president and CEO of Morely-Murphy Co., a 119-year-old holding company in Green Bay whose interests include a distributor of generators and engines, real estate investments and a charitable foundation.

Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler speaks at a halftime ceremony recognizing his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Nov. 17, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Leaving the board because they'll have reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 are Jerry Ganoni, elected in 2013; Gary Rotherham, elected in 1999; Bobbi Webster, elected in 2020, and Mike Weller, elected in 2007.

The annual meeting consists of reports by President and CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst, a financial report, and reports by various committee leaders. The Packers traditionally release financial details in the week before the meeting.

The Packers are the only publicly owned team in the NFL. The organization has more than 539,000 shareholders with about 5.2 million shares.

The Packers reported a record $579 million in revenue last year, along with profit from operations of $77.7 million, also a record.

Proxy materials will be sent to more than 539,000 shareholders in June. In 2022, the meeting was attend by 8,642 shareholders and their guests. Over the years, normal attendance was 8,000 to 12,000 shareholders and guests. Record attendance was 18,707 in 1998.

Shareholders will be provided four meeting tickets for each shareholder account, including accounts that have a joint or custodial registration. Shareholders receiving meeting materials electronically can access print-at-home tickets upon voting their shares. New shareholders are reminded to look for their materials to arrive in the mail or electronically mid-June, whichever method they selected upon purchasing their shares, and are asked to vote their shares promptly.

Information about the shareholders meeting can be found at packers.com/community/shareholders or packersowner.com.

The Packers ask that shareholders who have not heard from the organization in the last 12 months contact Shareholder Services to update their address, including street and email addresses. Shareholder Services can be reached by phone at 855-846-7225, or by email at shareholderservices@packers.com.

