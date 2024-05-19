Lerone Murphy says UFC Fight Night 241 win was perfect next step, hopes to still make UFC 304

LAS VEGAS – Lerone Murphy found UFC Fight Night 241 to be everything he hoped and then some.

In his first main event Saturday at the UFC Apex, Murphy (14-0-1 MMA, 6-0-1 UFC) defeated seasoned veteran Edson Barboza (24-12 MMA, 18-12 UFC) by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45) in a largely dominant showing. The experience was the perfect next step.

“It feels great,” Murphy told reporters including MMA Junkie at a post-fight news conference. “Going five rounds with Edson is a big experience for me. Obviously, I’ve not fought nobody at that level. Doing an extra two rounds, as well, was different for me and I’m glad I got to bank them.

“I spoke to (matchmakaer) Sean Shelby in the back, as well. He said that’s the way to get to the top: You need to fight five-round fights. So it’s good to get that under my belt. … (It’s a) dream come true. I’d love to fight here again, and many more times, maybe in a big arena next time. Let’s see.”

Murphy said Saturday’s win over a divisional staple inched him closer toward his ultimate goal of being champion. Murphy said he feels his rate of improvement is accelerated and on track to one day hit a titleholder level.

“I can be champion,” Murphy said. “I’ve shown that level now. I’m only getting better. That’s the scary thing. This whole camp, I was working on just a few little bits. I was kind of, not scared going into the fight, but I didn’t have that perfect yet. I know I’m still growing at a massive rate. I’m going to get better and better. Even just my footwork looked better in that fight. My striking was better. I’m improving and my ceiling is still here. I’m still here. I feel like I can improve much better than I am already and I could get that title.”

As for what’s next, Murphy (despite his swollen and bloody face as he spoke on the topic) still holds hope for a turnaround in his native Manchester, England at UFC 304. The event is July 27 at Co-op Arena and features Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad and Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes.

“I’m going to jump in an ice bath every day next week. I’m going to go and rest up. I want to make that card. There’s no rush, if not. I’d love to fight on there. But if not, I’ll be there in attendance to watch the guys win, to watch ‘Rocky’ win, and watch all the rest of the guys. It’s a great card.”

“… Whoever wants it – anybody in the top 10. I’m sure if you look at the names, the featherweight division is one of the best divisions. I feel like everybody is going to get a tough fight and a good fight.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie