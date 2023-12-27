Leopardstown Festival: Willie Mullins' Meetingofthewaters wins Paddy Power Chase

Danny Mullins produced a brilliant ride on Meetingofthewaters to land the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown for his uncle, trainer Willie Mullins

Meetingofthewaters landed the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown for Willie Mullins as the trainer's nephew Danny Mullins produced a superb winning ride.

It was the trainer's second big win on day two of the Christmas festival after Dinoblue's earlier Grade One victory in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase.

Meetingofthewater's weight meant he was a fancied 6-1 shot despite only earning his first win at Cork last month.

The winner was well clear of Panda Bay, who repeated his 2022 runner-up finish.

The Martin Brassil-trained horse was priced at 8-1 with last year's winner Real Steel running another fine race in the heavy going to complete the top three after going to post at 28-1.

Heavy overnight rain meant the three-mile handicap chase was reduced from 17 to 15 fences, which included the removal of the second last obstacle because of the sodden conditions at the Dublin course.

Dinoblue leads home Mullins one-two-three

Dinoblue led home a one-two-three for trainer Mullins and owner JP McManus in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase.

Henry de Bromhead's 6-4 favourite Captain Guinness was the only non-Mullins trained horse of the five that went to post but seemed to struggle from the off before being pulled up by Rachael Blackmore in the back straight.

Ridden by Mark Walsh, Dinoblue was seven and a half lengths clear of long-time leader Genteman De Mee at the finish with Saint Roi competing Mullins' clean sweep after the trainer's other runner Dysart Dynamo fell at the last.

For good measure, Mullins finished off day two of the festival by also landing the Paddy Power Flat Race as his son Patrick triumphed on 11-8 favourite Joystick.

Marine Nationale maintained his unbeaten record by producing a hugely impressive debut over fences to win the Beginners Chase.

Owned and trained by Barry Connell, the six-year-old's superb campaign last season culminated in a brilliant victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

With Michael O'Sullivan again on board, Marine Nationale's jumping was impeccable as he sealed a dominant eight-and-a-half-length victory over Firm Footings to demonstrate his Arkle Chase credentials for Cheltenham.

Marine National produced an impressive debut over fences as he won the Paddy Power Beginners Chase at Leopardstown

Before that, Marine Nationale is likely to return to Leopardstown for the Irish Arkle Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

Willie Mullins' big Irish training rival Gordon Elliott was also among the Grade One winners on Wednesday as Caldwell Potter, brilliantly ridden by Jack Kennedy, dealt best in grim conditions to land the Future Champions Novice Hurdle.

Sizing John (2014), Appreciate It (2020) and Caldwell Potter's ill-fated sibling Mighty Potter (2021) were among previous winners of the Grade One who went on to great success.

Another high quality race looked in prospect, with Daddy Long Legs, fellow Willie Mullins representative Predators Gold and Elliott's Down Memory Lane all protecting unbeaten records, but it was the latter trainer's apparent second string who claimed top honours under Kennedy.

A 6-1 shot following a recent win at Navan, Caldwell Potter took over from long-time leader Westport Cove leaving the back straight, with Predators Gold's mistake at the last ending any remote prospect of the leader being reeled in, as Mullins' had to settle for second spot.

Down Memory Lane was a long way back in third, with Daddy Long Legs disappointingly pulled up.

"Jack just kept it simple and said he loved the ground," said a delighted Elliott, who is likely to mull aiming Caldwell Potter at the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham .