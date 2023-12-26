Leopardstown Christmas Festival: Found A Fifty shocks Facile Vega in Grade One

Found A Fifty earned another Grade One success for trainer Gordon Elliott as Willie Mullins' star Facile Vega finished fourth and last

Gordon Elliott's Found A Fifty shocked Willie Mullins' Facile Vega in the Racing Post Novice Chase on day one of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

Facile Vega was a 1-2 favourite to maintain his expected progression towards the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham in March.

But while Mullins' star was alongside Found A Fifty approaching the last, the gelding faded to fourth in the run in.

Jack Kennedy's mount was a 16-5 winner ahead of 12-1 shot My Mate Mozzie.

There was a length and half between the first two with Mullins' second hopeful, veteran Sharjah, a further two lengths back in third as Facile Vega was well adrift after jockey Patrick Mullins had accepted defeat in the closing furlong.

Only four went to post in the final running of the Grade One race, with next year's festival programme being revamped.

Few expected Facile Vega to be unduly troubled even though it was only his second outing over fences following a victory at Navan last month.

But Mullins' horse found himself involved in a messy race as he was hampered on a number of occasions by Found A Fifty jumping sharply to the right.

And when Patrick Mullins then settled Facile Vega to Found A Fifty's left, it only served to straighten up the eventual winner's jumping.

The trainer's son Patrick was on board the odds-on favourite given Paul Townend's commitments at Kempton.

"Jack gave Found A Fifty a wonderful ride," said a delighted Elliott after the Grade One success had given him a third win on the opening day of the festival.

"He's a good horse. He was actually the highest-rated novice chaser in England or Ireland coming into the race today but there is a quirk in him - most good ones have a little bit of a quirk."

Elliott was also keen to praise stable jockey Kennedy, who has suffered more than his fair share of injuries in recent years.

"We're very lucky to have him, holding onto him and keeping him in one piece now would be the problem."