The Leopards look to Silence The Dragons: Seoul E-Land Vs Jeonnam Dragons

We have officially hit a third of the way through the 2024 K League 2 season and it has already been an eventful one for Seoul E-Land. This week brought the first midweek league fixture of the year as they dismantled Cheonan City in a 4-0 victory. The win means that Seoul still sits third in the table with still a lot to play for this year.

Attention now turns to Jeonnam Dragons, another team looking to claim a lucrative playoff spot. A team that were once a top-tier outfit, they will look to finally return to the glory days of the K League 1. Seoul however will look to put those dreams to bed for the Dragons as it is the Leopards who have the visions of top-flight football for the 2025 season. Michael Redmond previews the fixture between these two titans of the K League 2.



Raining Goals

On a rainy evening in Cheonan, the Leopards made short work of the former K League 3 club. Festivities started in the 7th minute when Ikoba was left unmarked on a corner and headed the ball into the back of the net. It then took the American forward only 12 minutes after his first goal to double Seoul's lead and his goal tally for the match. Seoul looked on fine form and nothing was stopping them. That was until Cheonan broke free and Bruno Mota had the ball rolling into Seoul's net. It looked as if it was going to become 2-1, however, following the spirit of what Seoul is this year, Kim Min-kyu with utter heroics made the clearance right on the line to keep Seoul from concerning.

It was then more of the same for Seoul E-Land in the second half. In the 50th minute, Lee Dong-ryul made it three and Seoul were on fine form. Seoul ended their tirade on Cheonan with a fourth in the 84th minute and it was no other than Bruno Silva once again with another goal. It is six goals in four games for the Brazilian forward now and once again showing his fine form. It truly was a different level to Seoul in this fixture and fans will hope that this continues throughout the year.

Full Time: Cheonan City 0-4 Seoul E-Land

The Leopards vs. the Dragons

Things were completely split down the middle last season between these two sides. The first game ended in a 1-0 victory for Jeonnam in Leoul Park. A fixture that was remembered for Seoul’s bombardment of shots and attack against Jeonnam, only for them to defend everything thrown at them. It was a smash-and-grab affair, but an 82nd-minute Valdivia goal sent the visitors away home happy.

The next encounter was more of a K League classic. Jeonnam Dragons took an early lead, before Seoul claimed back two goals in the first half-hour, putting them 2-1 ahead going into the break. Jeonnam equalised to make it 2-2 in the 57th minute. Seoul thought they won the game in the 76th minute when Lee Dong-ryul put the travelling side ahead. However, it was not to be and that man again Valdivia scored a 96th minute penalty. It was a heartbreaking end for Seoul E-Land who were struggling in the league at the time.

The final meeting of the 2023 season came at the end of August and Seoul were looking for revenge. Revenge they managed to achieve. In what was a tightly battled contest, it was Seoul’s Cha Seung-hyeon with a goal in the 92nd minute to secure three points for the capital.

If there is anything to go by the last three games between these two sides, it is to beware that late goals will be prevalent on the weekend. Both teams will hope they will be as defensive as possible until the final whistle.





The Seoul System

A team which is starting to really gel and play together with flare and passion. Seoul already have six goal scorers on the list but special mentions go out to Ikoba on four goals, Byeon Gyung-jun on three goals and Bruno Silva on nine goals.

Taking a look at Bruno for just a moment, the Brazilian also leads Seoul’s assist chart with three. Easily the most in-form player in the K League 2 at the time of this publication. Bruno Silva could be Seoul’s not-so-secret weapon for promotion.

Seoul finally now have a striker who looks like he can score from anywhere. A striker who looks like he will not fluff his lines and a player who will perform time and time again.

Bruno Silva is the player that Seoul fans have been longing for for many a year and they hope that his electric form continues.

Thoughts go back to Leandro’s 2020 season in Seoul, where he was untouchable in some games. Can Bruno Silva replicate or even surpass Leandro’s legendary status in the capital?

Scoring For Fun

Seoul fans may be confused when looking at the 2024 K League 2 table and they have every right to do so. Seoul E-Land Football Club have learned how to score goals. They currently have 23 goals in 11 games this season. Yes, the 5-0 win against Asan certainly helped matters, but Seoul look like they are able to take something from every game they play in.

To put things into perspective, they have already scored over half the amount of goals they scored last year and there are still two-thirds of the season left to play.

Better yet, they are also on course to have an impressive defensive record, only shipping ten goals so far this season. This concludes that Seoul so far have the best goals for, and goals against and have four clean sheets with only FC Anyang ahead of them on five.

Seoul have improved massively on the pitch over the last few games and the stats are starting to show this.

Saturday Showdown

This will be a tightly contested game with two teams now who have become the pillars of the K League 2 over the years. As stated earlier. Jeonnam Dragons will be looking to climb the ladder and push themselves to K League 1 status once more. For Seoul E-Land, they will look to move into uncharted territory.

Seoul E-Land have only had one playoff game in its existence. They will hope to change that and with the team they have right now and the way the side is performing, that may not be such an impossible task.