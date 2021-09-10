Leopard on golf course no Tiger, but still extraordinary

Video footage showing a leopard playing with tee markers on a golf course in South Africa has inspired a range of comments and, yes, the name Tiger is raised.

“Tiger Woods… please step aside… Leopard Kruger is playing now,” reads one comment beneath the Skukuza Golf Club Facebook post.

The unfenced golf course is surrounded by a wildlife sanctuary and open to guests of sprawling Kruger National Park, so large critter sightings are not surprising.

“Uninvited spectators are a common sight, hippo, impala, warthog and baboons to mention but a few,” Skukuza states on its website.

The leopard in the footage is intrigued by the white tee markers and playfully bats both of them before scampering back into the bush.

“Making sure the course set-up is in the right place this morning,” reads the description of a post that has garnered more than 1,000 comments.

One commenter cautioned, “Probably best to play the blue tees today.”

Another joked: “Yup everything works… Now for some breakfast… Here caddie caddie!”

Most comments pertain to the exquisite beauty of the large cat, but attempts at golf humor are a close second.

“I’ll go straight to the 19th hole now, thank you,” a commenter wrote, referring to the golf course bar.

Stated another: “This is when you give your [playing] partner the honor.”

Skukuza, which has no bunkers but plenty of trees, is billed as “one of the most unique 9-hole golf courses in the world.”