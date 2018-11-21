Leonys Martin cleared to return to Indians after battling life-threatening infection

Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin is ready to get his baseball career back on track. The 30-year-old’s future in the game was in question after a life-threatening infection forced him to miss roughly half the 2018 season.

Martin met with doctors Tuesday, and was cleared to resume all baseball activity.

Leonys Martin was in Cleveland today and underwent scheduled follow up testing with doctors at the Cleveland Clinic. He was given full clearance to resume all activity with an unrestricted strength & condition program in preparation for Spring Training. Welcome back, Leonys! pic.twitter.com/EogpnPqqDR — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 20, 2018





Martin came down with the infection shortly after being traded to Cleveland from the Detroit Tigers. He played in just six games with Cleveland before he was admitted to the hospital with the infection.

While the team expected Martin would make a full recovery early in the process, the situation sounded scary. Team president Chris Antonetti said the infection damaged some of Martin’s internal organs. In late August, the team announced Martin would sit out the rest of the season while recovering from the infection.

Martin hit .255/.323/.425 in 353 plate appearances prior to the injury. Martin — who is known for his excellent defense — was on pace to have his best offensive season before the infection prematurely ended his season.

Leonys Martin fought his way back from a nasty infection. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

