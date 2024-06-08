Leonsis says he hopes to make another offer for the Nationals

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ahead of the second night of a back-to-back of huge crowd drawing Mystics games at Capital One Arena, Monumental Sports and Entertainment owner Ted Leonsis told DC News Now that he hopes to put in another offer to buy the Washington Nationals.

“I love the game,” Leonsis said. I’m hoping that at some point we can make an offer that the Lerner family says yes let’s go do this together.”

Leonsis put in an offer for the Nationals in 2022. During Spring Training before this season, Nationals owner Mark Lerner said that the team was no longer for sale.

“I’m not shy to say I think it’s the right thing for the team, the franchise, the players and let’s do it,” Leonsis said.

Under the Monumental Sports umbrella, Leonsis owns the Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics, Wizards District Gaming (2K League team) and the Wizards’ G-League affiliate the Capital City Go-Go. Leonsis also owns Capital One Arena, George Mason’s arena EagleBank Arena and Monumental Sports Network.

The latest exciting venture for Leonsis and Monumental is moving four Mystics regular season games this season and going forward to Capital One Arena under their new agreement with the city. On Thursday, the Mystics hosted Maryland native Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in front of a 10,000 person capacity crowd. On Friday vs. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, they opened up the entire arena, with a sold out attendance of 20,333 fans.

“It’s well deserved by the WNBA and by the teams and this rookie class is really transcendent,” Leonsis said. “I always like to say the logo always reminded me of Elena Delle Donne, she was a very special players and the league is just filled with stars and it’s their time…. We sold out tonight. We’re an 0-10 team, you wouldn’t think we would be selling out games at Capital One Arena and I think everyone’s gonna be entertained and will enjoy the game.”

When discussing the possibility of putting in a bid for the Nationals, Leonsis noted Friday that the Wizards, Mystics and Nationals are all in rebuilding phases.

“We think we know how to build and operate and manage a great operation but the scale really matter,” Leonsis said. “What you need is the commitment and the investment and the ability to channel your revenues into every part of the organization. When you’re in a big market like DC, you’re gonna be compared to and you’re gonna compete with Los Angeles and New York and I just think many hands would make light work.”

