Leonardo Spinazzola ready to leave Roma, no talks over a new deal

Leonardo Spinazzola will renew his contract with Roma and is expected to leave the club as a free agent, informs Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist reports that there are currently no talks in place for a new deal for Spinazzola.

According to Romano, the player will depart the club in June.

His entourage are at work to find him a new team.

Spinazzola thus will end his time at Roma with a total of 151 appearances, 7 goals and 21 assists across 5 years.

The player missed the majority of the 21/22 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.