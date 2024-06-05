Leonardo Spinazzola awaits Roma’s return call

Leonardo Spinazzola is still hoping to have his contract renewed by Roma.

The Italian fullback is on the verge of becoming a free agent as his 5-year deal with the Giallorossi is set to run out in the coming days.

So far, Roma have not attempted pursue any negotiations for Spinazzola’s renewal, but things may soon change as the player remains hopeful for an extension.

The latest report by Il Tempo claims there have not yet been any contacts between the club and the player’s entourage, but De Rossi would be happy to keep him.

The newspaper argues that Spinazzola himself would be enthusiastic about staying in the capital.

Several European and foreign clubs have shown interest, but the priority of the Italian defenders remains Roma.