Leonardo Bonucci hangs up his boots

A player who formed an enormous part of our recent history has decided to leave the world of football. Leonardo Bonucci has decided to retire form football, an annoucement that touches us deeply, because Leo has his name etched into the Juventus archives: 502 matches played in the black and white jersey, with eight league titles, four Italian Cups and five Italian Super Cups.

A pillar and one of the 'B's' of the BBC, a defensive trio that has written so many legendery pages, Bonucci shared 12 seasons with us.

We said goodbye last September, but the thread that binds us cannot be broken. Not even now that Leo has decided to embark on a new chapter in his life, for which we wish him only the best.

Bonucci's journey with Juventus in 19 frames