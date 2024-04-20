Leonard Williams on why he re-signed with the Seahawks

One of the first orders of business for the Seattle Seahawks was to make sure defensive lineman Leonard Williams stayed in the Emerald City. The Seahawks spent a hefty price in a second round pick when they traded for Williams from the New York Giants, especially for a player on the final year of his contract. Re-signing him was a priority to make sure the trade was worth the risk.

Fortunately, general manager John Schneider was able to pull it off and kept Williams in Seattle. Recently, Williams spoke with the media to explain why he felt he wanted to stay with the Seahawks, instead of test the free agent waters.

The video of Williams can be seen in the link in the Tweet below.

Leonard Williams explains why he chose to re-sign with the #Seahawks instead of enter NFL free agency for the 1st time–and 2 months after Seattle fired a coach he loved: https://t.co/JIDtOj8x8j @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 17, 2024

Keeping Williams in the fold was a strong first move to fixing the atrocious run defense. Williams played great for the Seahawks, and made as much of an impact as he could. Now, the onus falls once more on Schneider and new head coach Mike Macdonald for finishing the job on the defensive line.

