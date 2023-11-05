Leonard Williams unlikely to sign extension midseason with Seahawks

Seahawks fans should enjoy new defensive lineman Leonard Williams while they have him. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Williams is unlikely to sign a midseason contract extension with Seattle.

Even if Williams makes a massive impact down the stretch and this team goes all the way to the Super Bowl, allowing Williams to walk as a free agent next year makes more sense than re-signing him to a massive new contract. While the Seahawks gave up plenty of draft capital to get him (a second-round pick in 2024 plus a fifth rounder in 2025) they can get some of that back by letting him walk and getting a compensatory draft pick.

Williams will make his debut for the Seahawks today against the Ravens in about two hours. It will be interesting to see if he’s starting right away or where else he might fit into the interior defensive line rotation.

More Seahawks Wire stories

53-man roster tracker: Jason Peters elevated from practice squad

8 things to know about Seahawks and Ravens going into Week 8

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire