Leonard Williams thinks it’ll be fun to go against Sam Darnold

Opposing defenses have had a lot of fun playing against the Jets this season and Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams thinks this Sunday’s game has the potential to be an enjoyable one as well.

Williams’s view is a little different than most of the other players who have faced the Jets this season. Williams was a member of the Jets until being traded just ahead of the trade deadline last month and that means he’ll get a chance to use what he knows about the team’s offense to get after quarterback Sam Darnold this Sunday.

“That’s funny, because I actually like randomly thought in my head what if I beat somebody and go to tackle Sam and I let up, because I’m, like ‘Oh, I can’t hit him,’ ” Williams said, via the New York Post. “But no, that won’t happen, though. I’ll finally get to tackle him and that’s gonna be fun.”

The Giants defense hasn’t had much more fun than the Jets offense this season, but something’s going to have to give in the Battle for MetLife Stadium’s minuscule bragging rights.