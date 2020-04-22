Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is locked in for at least this year.

Williams will sign his one-year franchise tender with the Giants, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

That means Williams’ base salary is guaranteed for at least this season. He and the Giants can work out a long-term deal until July 15, and if they haven’t agreed to a deal by then, he’ll play out the one-year tender and hit free agency again next offseason.

The Giants traded for Williams last season and General Manager Dave Gettleman didn’t want that to be a half-season rental. Williams will be back for at least another year.

Leonard Williams to sign franchise tag with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk