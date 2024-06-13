Leonard Williams says Seahawks have him playing 6 positions up front

Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams spoke with reporters yesterday at the VMAC before what turned out to be the team’s last practice of mandatory minicamp. Williams will be one of the most important members of the team going into the 2024 season and getting the best out of him will be critical in turning around a defense that ranked No. 30 in yards allowed last season.

One way to do that is to embrace Williams’ versatility and it sounds like head coach Mike Macdonald is going forward full throttle with that. Williams told the media that the Seahawks have him lining up at six different positions along the defensive line at practice.

DL Leonard Williams says coach Mike Macdonald has him playing not one, not three but SIX positions along the defensive front in this new #Seahawks defense.#multiplicity @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/jPET3hefK1 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 12, 2024

Good stuff. The more we hear from defensive players about Macdonald and his plans for this unit, the more excited we are to see it in action. Macdonald’s unique and creative approach definitely got the most out of many defensive players for the Ravens last year.

If he can manage a similar boost in Seattle, it will go a long way towards making this team a Super Bowl contenders again.

