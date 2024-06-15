Leonard Williams says Devon Witherspoon reminds him of a defensive lineman

The Seattle Seahawks may have drafted themselves a fully-formed superstar last year in former Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. While most rookies in the NFL take time to get adjusted to the speed of the pro game Witherspoon hit the ground running, immediately making an impact in his first several starts for Seattle and at times looking like the best player on the field.

Witherspoon continued to play at a high level for the rest of the season, but only finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. That slight and the influence of new head coach Mike Macdonald has us believing that Witherspoon is ready for a serious breakout 2024 campaign. Spoon has a believer in defensive end Leonard Williams, who says he has outrageous energy and reminds him of a defensive lineman.

Here’s what Big Cat had to say when he was asked by reporters at mandatory minicamp.

“Spoon is a great player… He has this outrageous energy in a great way. For a small guy, he is very physical and rowdy; it reminds me of a defensive lineman.”

Spoon was drafted for his skills as a cover cornerback, which he did well in his first year. His prowess as a pass rusher from the slot came as a very pleasant surprise, though. He finished the year with three sacks and a 90.8 pass rush grade from PFF, the third-best at his position last season behind Marlon Humphrey and Trent McDuffie.

If Macdonald is truly as good as advertised, there’s a decent chance Witherspoon will be an All-Pro in 2024 and might even be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

