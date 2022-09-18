The Giants will need to overcome the loss of a key defensive player if they’re going to open the season with two straight wins.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams hurt his knee during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Panthers and the team ruled him out a short time later. The quick decision to rule Williams out may indicate a severe injury, but further updates will have to wait until after the game.

Williams had two tackles before leaving Sunday’s game. He had five tackles in the Giants’ Week One win over the Titans. The Giants are also missing Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari in the front seven on Sunday.

The Giants and Panthers are tied 13-13 with under five minutes to play in the third quarter.

Leonard Williams ruled out with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk