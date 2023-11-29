Leonard Williams questionable, Kenneth Walker doubtful for Seahawks Thursday

The Seahawks got defensive lineman Leonard Williams back to full practice participation on Wednesday, but they aren't calling him a sure thing for Thursday night's game against the Cowboys.

Williams is listed as questionable to play due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice earlier this week. Williams had four tackles, two quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss in last Thursday's loss to the 49ers.

Running back Kenneth Walker has slimmer chances of playing. He missed last Thursday with an oblique injury and is considered doubtful to play after missing practice all week.

Guard Phil Haynes (toe) has been ruled out and wide receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) joins Walker in the doubtful group. Tight end Will Dissly (hip) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) are listed as questionable.