Leonard Williams misses practice Wednesday

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams was limited to 35 snaps in last Sunday’s tie with the Commanders because of a neck injury and he wasn’t on the field at all on Wednesday.

Williams did not participate in practice as the Giants began their on-field work ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Williams was on the injury report last week, but fully participated in last Friday’s practice and did not have an injury designation for the game.

Guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), and guard Shane Lemieux (toe) all missed the Washington tie and missed practice Wednesday. Guard Mark Glowinski, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and safety Julian Love all took rest days.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), wide receiver Richie James (knee), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring), and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux (knee) were limited while wide receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) was a full participant after missing the Commanders game.

