Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams went for an MRI on Monday after hurting his knee in Sunday’s win over the Panthers and head coach Brian Daboll had a pretty positive update on his condition at a press conference.

Daboll said that Williams’ knee is “better than it could be” and that Williams is feeling better than he was after the game. Daboll said Williams is “day-to-day” and added that he hopes the veteran is a “fast healer.”

Williams’ injury left the Giants thin in the front seven as they were already without Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari on the edges of the line. Both players have been taking part in practice, so there would seem to be some hope that they’ll be back for next Monday’s game against Dallas.

This week’s practice reports will show if that’s also the case for Williams.

Leonard Williams’ knee “better than it could be” after Sunday injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk