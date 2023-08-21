Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux destroy Giants’ O-line in practice

Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux galloped in simultaneous celebration in the Giants’ offensive backfield on Monday, circling their right hands high in the air and bouncing like they were riding horses.

They had earned the right.

Wink Martindale’s front combined for at least six sacks of Daniel Jones in a dominant performance on a hot and humid morning.

Williams was a man possessed, terrorizing Brian Daboll’s guard rotation on the interior.

He overpowered left guard Ben Bredeson and decked Saquon Barkley in pass protection on the same play. He threw left guard Mark Glowinski to the turf on another and seemed prepared to square off before Glowinski turned away.

Thibodeaux recorded three or four sacks on his own: one on a stunt past Bredeson — who had switched to right guard — and the rest around right tackle Evan Neal.

Williams capped off his terrorizing of the Giants’ offense by tackling running back Matt Breida on a goal-line run and then shoving Breida back down to the grass as he stood up — even though tackling wasn’t allowed.

Williams then collapsed to one knee and needed some help off the field and into the Giants’ facility with trainers. It was an all-time practice performance, coincidentally the same week that his Giants are facing his former team, the Jets, in Saturday’s preseason finale at MetLife Stadium.

“Just wanted to keep going, just find a new energy, a new gear in you,” edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who blew up a screen to Darren Waller, said of Martindale’s message and the defense’s response. “Keep pushing. Even though we’re all tired, just got to keep pushing through.”

The other side of the D-line’s dominance, of course, were the problems it reinforced on the other side of the ball.

GLOWINSKI TO THE … LEFT?

Mark Glowinski, last year’s starting right guard, rotated in at both right and left guard for the first time this training camp, with Josh Ezeudu playing both sides, as well. It marked an escalation to Daboll’s ongoing rotation between Glowinski, Bredeson and Ezeudu.

Bredeson has been the best player of the three in camp, although he had a tough day Monday. Glowinski is carrying an $8.35 million cap hit, and he can’t be cut without incurring $7.15 million in dead money.

“He’s got good position flex,” Daboll said of Bredeson, who also has taken center snaps in camp. “He’s done a nice job really at all three spots [with] the snaps that he’s had, which have been quite a few. He’s got good leadership.”

Neal, who played pretty well in last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers, struggled badly against Thibodeaux on Monday. Left tackle Andrew Thomas appeared to tweak an ankle or foot early in practice, but he and rookie center John Michael Schmitz still were the best two lineman out there with the starters.

O-line coach Bobby Johnson didn’t love anything he was seeing, including from the backups, which saw Sean Harlow get some center snaps as Shane Lemieux shifted to guard.

Neal said Johnson’s message to the linemen after practice was: “Just to come out and train harder. It was a pretty humid day, guys can get a little fatigued, especially after a day off. Basically, just telling us to keep chopping, keep grinding when it gets hard, when it gets tough.”

NACHO SHOWS LATE

Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches showed up to practice about 15 minutes late, chatted with Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, then joined his teammates for practice. But he didn’t appear to participate in the full-team period.

PINNOCK, FLOTT HURT

Starting safety Jason Pinnock (leg) and reserve corner Cor’Dale Flott (undisclosed) joined the injured/rehabbing players on Monday. Reserve corner Darren Evans also left practice with trainers. This comes on the heels of the Giants cutting reserve Rodarius Williams on Saturday.

Veteran receiver Cole Beasley (leg) continued to sit out, as did offensive linemen Tyre Phillips (leg) and Jack Anderson, running back Gary Brightwell (ankle), tight end Tommy Sweeney, inside linebacker Cam Brown, defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (triceps) and safety Nick McCloud.

HIGHS AND LOWS AT RECEIVER

Wideout Collin Johnson returned to practice from a recent knee injury and immediately produced. He made a beautiful TD catch on a Tyrod Taylor pass with Gemon Green in coverage, and he drew an end zone pass interference on Zyon Gilbert … Sterling Shepard cooked the second-string corners with Taylor as his QB. Shepard has been killing it all camp … Rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt had a strange day. He ran the wrong route during individual drills. Then he received a talking-to after trying to one-hand an incompletion on the right side of the end zone.