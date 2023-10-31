Leonard Williams joins Pete Carroll with Seahawks after big NFL trade

Imagine a world in which Leonard Williams not only played at USC but was coached by Pete Carroll as a Trojan. Wow. That would have been something. Williams, of course, came to USC a few years after Carroll left. Now, however, this elite defensive player and this elite football coach will work together.

As Seahawks Wire reports, “Seattle cut a deal with the New York Giants to acquire defensive lineman Leonard Williams. All it cost the Seahawks was a 2nd round pick in 2024, and a 5th round pick in 2025. The Giants will still be on the hook for most of his salary in exchange for better draft capital.”

Williams isn’t accumulating huge sack numbers in 2023, but remember: Great defensive linemen often occupy double-teams and make an impact without racking up stats. They allow teammates to make the sacks and accumulate numbers.

Williams will also bolster a Seahawk rush defense which showed some weakness against the Cleveland Browns. Guys are exhausted up front because there isn’t a lot of depth. Seattle defensive linemen have played too many snaps, quite frankly. Williams will dramatically change snap counts and provide much-needed relief to Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones.

Pete Carroll should have a lot of fun using Williams up front with the Seahawks, who lead the NFC West heading into November.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire