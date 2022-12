Associated Press

After weeks of concern the New York Giants were letting the season slip away after a 6-1 start, their dreams of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 are very much alive. A somewhat unexpected 20-12 prime-time victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night has put first-year head coach Brian Daboll's overachievers on the cusp of the postseason. The Giants (8-5-1) can clinch a playoff berth and give themselves and their fans an early Christmas present with a win over the NFC North champion Vikings (11-3) in Minneapolis on Saturday.